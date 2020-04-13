Mixed Analyst Attention: Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY), Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

The shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kearny Financial Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2020, to Neutral the KRNY stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on April 04, 2019. That day the Keefe Bruyette set price target on the stock to $12.50. Compass Point was of a view that KRNY is Buy in its latest report on November 24, 2015. Sandler O’Neill thinks that KRNY is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 29, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.98.

The shares of the company added by 8.95% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.40 while ending the day at $9.01. During the trading session, a total of 531487.0 shares were traded which represents a -20.21% decline from the average session volume which is 442150.0 shares. KRNY had ended its last session trading at $8.27. Kearny Financial Corp. currently has a market cap of $792.16 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.50, with a beta of 0.74. KRNY 52-week low price stands at $7.29 while its 52-week high price is $14.40.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on March 01, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.29/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.77% to reach $1.77/share. It started the day trading at $0.315 and traded between $0.29 and $0.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ONTX’s 50-day SMA is 0.3989 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0791. The stock has a high of $4.45 for the year while the low is $0.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.90%, as 7.84M KRNY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.25% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 15.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sabby Capital LLC bought more ONTX shares, increasing its portfolio by 988.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sabby Capital LLC purchasing 7,938,397 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,741,243 shares of ONTX, with a total valuation of $2,648,597. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ONTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $260,152 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares by 1,311.27% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 645,007 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 599,303 shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $195,437. In the same vein, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 250,847 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 250,847 shares and is now valued at $76,007. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.