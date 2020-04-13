Mixed Analyst Attention: Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE), Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

The shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on October 08, 2019. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Just Energy Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Underperform rating from CIBC Markets when it published its report on August 16, 2019. B. Riley FBR was of a view that JE is Buy in its latest report on March 14, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that JE is worth Sector Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.84.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.93% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.483 while ending the day at $0.49. During the trading session, a total of 1.42 million shares were traded which represents a -117.93% decline from the average session volume which is 650990.0 shares. JE had ended its last session trading at $0.56. JE 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $4.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Just Energy Group Inc. generated 16.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1400.0%.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $58. Canaccord Genuity also rated SPR as Reiterated on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $64 suggesting that SPR could surge by 51.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.30/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.01% to reach $46.71/share. It started the day trading at $25.32 and traded between $22.44 and $22.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPR’s 50-day SMA is 44.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 70.51. The stock has a high of $92.81 for the year while the low is $13.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -26.52%, as 3.55M JE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.72% of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.47, while the P/B ratio is 1.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SPR shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,453,321 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,062,285 shares of SPR, with a total valuation of $288,650,480. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $146,846,948 worth of shares.

Similarly, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… increased its Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares by 33.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,542,281 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,384,829 shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. which are valued at $132,626,784. In the same vein, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 74,625 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,766,318 shares and is now valued at $114,057,990. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.