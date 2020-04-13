Mixed Analyst Attention: DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH), Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)

The shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $5 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DiamondRock Hospitality Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Sell the DRH stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Sector Weight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on November 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Wells Fargo was of a view that DRH is Market Perform in its latest report on August 19, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that DRH is worth Market Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 176.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.57.

The shares of the company added by 9.96% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.97 while ending the day at $5.41. During the trading session, a total of 4.38 million shares were traded which represents a -8.12% decline from the average session volume which is 4.05 million shares. DRH had ended its last session trading at $4.92. DRH 52-week low price stands at $1.96 while its 52-week high price is $11.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.22%. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has the potential to record 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. RBC Capital Mkts also rated HUN as Downgrade on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $16 suggesting that HUN could surge by 21.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.63/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.61% to reach $21.44/share. It started the day trading at $17.24 and traded between $15.52 and $16.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HUN’s 50-day SMA is 17.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.88. The stock has a high of $25.66 for the year while the low is $12.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.82%, as 5.41M DRH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.72% of Huntsman Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.77, while the P/B ratio is 1.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HUN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 245,052 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,907,798 shares of HUN, with a total valuation of $330,559,525. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more HUN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $187,561,313 worth of shares.

Similarly, LSV Asset Management decreased its Huntsman Corporation shares by 1.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,694,464 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -193,097 shares of Huntsman Corporation which are valued at $154,321,116. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Huntsman Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 862 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,040,395 shares and is now valued at $87,162,900. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Huntsman Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.