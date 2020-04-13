Mixed Analyst Attention: Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG), Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

The shares of Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $36 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Diamondback Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on March 19, 2020, to Outperform the FANG stock while also putting a $52 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. SunTrust was of a view that FANG is Hold in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Imperial Capital thinks that FANG is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 14, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 110.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 29 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $51.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 139.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.30.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.99% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $33.23 while ending the day at $34.86. During the trading session, a total of 8.85 million shares were traded which represents a -103.96% decline from the average session volume which is 4.34 million shares. FANG had ended its last session trading at $37.48. Diamondback Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.64 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.45, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.84, with a beta of 1.68. Diamondback Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 FANG 52-week low price stands at $14.55 while its 52-week high price is $114.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.93 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Diamondback Energy Inc. generated 128.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.98%. Diamondback Energy Inc. has the potential to record 2.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Citigroup also rated ARDX as Initiated on February 12, 2020, with its price target of $13 suggesting that ARDX could surge by 53.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.71/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.13% to reach $13.00/share. It started the day trading at $6.17 and traded between $5.72 and $6.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARDX’s 50-day SMA is 6.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.40. The stock has a high of $8.81 for the year while the low is $2.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.56%, as 3.04M FANG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.98% of Ardelyx Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 842.72K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.32% over the past 90 days while it gained 43.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Deerfield Management Company LP bought more ARDX shares, increasing its portfolio by 105.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Deerfield Management Company LP purchasing 3,603,843 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,004,253 shares of ARDX, with a total valuation of $39,819,178. Adage Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more ARDX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $32,395,074 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Ardelyx Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.