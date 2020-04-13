Mixed Analyst Attention: Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

The shares of Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $160 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Citrix Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on March 17, 2020, to Outperform the CTXS stock while also putting a $124 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2020. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on February 19, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 139. Jefferies was of a view that CTXS is Hold in its latest report on October 29, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that CTXS is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $135.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.50.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.05% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $138.76 while ending the day at $139.40. During the trading session, a total of 3.32 million shares were traded which represents a -35.97% decline from the average session volume which is 2.44 million shares. CTXS had ended its last session trading at $146.82. Citrix Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $17.2 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.46, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.29, with a beta of 0.39. Citrix Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.89, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 CTXS 52-week low price stands at $90.28 while its 52-week high price is $150.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Citrix Systems Inc. generated 545.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 24.8%. Citrix Systems Inc. has the potential to record 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Citigroup also rated AVTR as Initiated on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $21 suggesting that AVTR could surge by 26.97% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.09/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.34% to reach $19.06/share. It started the day trading at $14.14 and traded between $13.20 and $13.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVTR's 50-day SMA is 14.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.21. The stock has a high of $19.58 for the year while the low is $6.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -28.77%, as 6.50M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.10% of Avantor Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 3.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.59% over the last six months.

This move now sees The New Mountain Vantage Advisers LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 110,477,989 shares of AVTR, with a total valuation of $1,379,870,083. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … meanwhile sold more AVTR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $977,256,531 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Avantor Inc. shares by 6.01% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 58,855,948 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,338,876 shares of Avantor Inc. which are valued at $735,110,791. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Avantor Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 9,555,633 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 29,472,229 shares and is now valued at $368,108,140. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Avantor Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.