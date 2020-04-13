Mixed Analyst Attention: Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC), Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE)

The shares of Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $35 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Boise Cascade Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on February 05, 2020. DA Davidson was of a view that BCC is Neutral in its latest report on November 08, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that BCC is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.25.

The shares of the company added by 10.10% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $26.05 while ending the day at $27.90. During the trading session, a total of 509453.0 shares were traded which represents a -45.66% decline from the average session volume which is 349760.0 shares. BCC had ended its last session trading at $25.34. Boise Cascade Company currently has a market cap of $1.19 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.54, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.71, with a beta of 2.18. Boise Cascade Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 BCC 52-week low price stands at $20.08 while its 52-week high price is $41.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Boise Cascade Company generated 285.24 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 21.62%. Boise Cascade Company has the potential to record 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $51. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.59/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.73% to reach $39.18/share. It started the day trading at $31.43 and traded between $29.02 and $30.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SEE’s 50-day SMA is 29.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.90. The stock has a high of $47.13 for the year while the low is $17.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.83%, as 4.73M BCC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.78% of Sealed Air Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SEE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -340,790 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,485,780 shares of SEE, with a total valuation of $456,783,624. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more SEE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $325,795,247 worth of shares.

Similarly, Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its Sealed Air Corporation shares by 3.12% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,210,083 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -264,582 shares of Sealed Air Corporation which are valued at $202,871,151. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Sealed Air Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 255,590 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,959,724 shares and is now valued at $196,684,780. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Sealed Air Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.