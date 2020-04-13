Mixed Analyst Attention: Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB), ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA)

The shares of Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on August 01, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $80 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Blackbaud Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2019, to Equal-Weight the BLKB stock while also putting a $86 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on January 17, 2019. Raymond James was of a view that BLKB is Mkt Perform in its latest report on October 09, 2018. JMP Securities thinks that BLKB is worth Mkt Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.49.

The shares of the company added by 8.61% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $51.04 while ending the day at $54.27. During the trading session, a total of 834970.0 shares were traded which represents a -73.83% decline from the average session volume which is 480350.0 shares. BLKB had ended its last session trading at $49.97. Blackbaud Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.18, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 BLKB 52-week low price stands at $38.22 while its 52-week high price is $97.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Blackbaud Inc. generated 577.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.69%. Blackbaud Inc. has the potential to record 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $38. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.86/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.63% to reach $34.33/share. It started the day trading at $23.46 and traded between $21.63 and $23.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PRA’s 50-day SMA is 27.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.34. The stock has a high of $42.03 for the year while the low is $18.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.03%, as 1.06M BLKB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.20% of ProAssurance Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1371.18, while the P/B ratio is 0.83. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 340.29K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more PRA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -67,301 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,307,162 shares of PRA, with a total valuation of $182,679,050. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PRA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $148,113,300 worth of shares.

Similarly, American Century Investment Manag… increased its ProAssurance Corporation shares by 7.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,403,607 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 382,197 shares of ProAssurance Corporation which are valued at $135,090,175. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its ProAssurance Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 23,146 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,133,075 shares and is now valued at $53,326,875. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of ProAssurance Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.