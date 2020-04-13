Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC), Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

The shares of WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WEC Energy Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. KeyBanc Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2020, to Overweight the WEC stock while also putting a $96 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2020. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $97. JP Morgan was of a view that WEC is Neutral in its latest report on October 08, 2019. Guggenheim thinks that WEC is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.75.

The shares of the company added by 6.53% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $92.61 while ending the day at $98.22. During the trading session, a total of 2.23 million shares were traded which represents a -4.68% decline from the average session volume which is 2.13 million shares. WEC had ended its last session trading at $92.20. WEC Energy Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $31.99 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.44, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.40, with a beta of 0.22. WEC Energy Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 WEC 52-week low price stands at $68.01 while its 52-week high price is $109.53.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.77 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The WEC Energy Group Inc. generated 37.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -72.73%. WEC Energy Group Inc. has the potential to record 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on January 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.33% to reach $8.17/share. It started the day trading at $2.28 and traded between $1.98 and $2.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SELB’s 50-day SMA is 3.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.18. The stock has a high of $4.83 for the year while the low is $1.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 147.85%, as 5.52M WEC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.13% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 749.47K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.22% over the past 90 days while it gained 34.35% over the last six months.

Ecor1 Capital LLC meanwhile bought more SELB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,080,459 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares by 108.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,416,827 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,298,851 shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc. which are valued at $10,644,553. In the same vein, Invus Public Equities Advisors LL… increased its Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,313,629 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,413,629 shares and is now valued at $8,226,846. Following these latest developments, around 8.80% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.