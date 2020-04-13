Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC), Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

The shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on July 01, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $22 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tutor Perini Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on February 01, 2019. B. Riley FBR was of a view that TPC is Buy in its latest report on November 08, 2018. KeyBanc Capital Mkts thinks that TPC is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 174.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.99.

The shares of the company added by 7.17% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.54 while ending the day at $7.17. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a -1.35% decline from the average session volume which is 1.2 million shares. TPC had ended its last session trading at $6.69. Tutor Perini Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 TPC 52-week low price stands at $2.61 while its 52-week high price is $20.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Tutor Perini Corporation generated 202.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 107.69%. Tutor Perini Corporation has the potential to record 1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN) is now rated as Neutral. SunTrust also rated FUN as Upgrade on August 22, 2019, with its price target of $64 suggesting that FUN could surge by 55.81% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.28/share, analysts expect it to surge by 18.16% to reach $48.88/share. It started the day trading at $22.23 and traded between $19.39 and $21.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FUN’s 50-day SMA is 36.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 49.83. The stock has a high of $64.86 for the year while the low is $13.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.84%, as 2.16M TPC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.73% of Cedar Fair L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 838.22K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 30.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… sold more FUN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… selling -395,514 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,108,605 shares of FUN, with a total valuation of $75,351,816. Janus Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more FUN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $73,515,376 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Cedar Fair L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.