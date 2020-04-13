Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP), City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

The shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 22, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Teekay LNG Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2018. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on November 21, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14.50. Wells Fargo was of a view that TGP is Outperform in its latest report on September 09, 2016. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that TGP is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 17, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.35.

The shares of the company added by 6.45% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.20 while ending the day at $9.90. During the trading session, a total of 530533.0 shares were traded which represents a -21.35% decline from the average session volume which is 437180.0 shares. TGP had ended its last session trading at $9.30. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. currently has a market cap of $802.3 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.20, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.10, with a beta of 1.47. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 TGP 52-week low price stands at $7.00 while its 52-week high price is $16.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Teekay LNG Partners L.P. generated 200.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 39.29%. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has the potential to record 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Compass Point also rated CIO as Downgrade on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $9 suggesting that CIO could surge by 27.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.31/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.86% to reach $11.33/share. It started the day trading at $8.38 and traded between $7.445 and $8.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CIO's 50-day SMA is 10.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.57. The stock has a high of $14.50 for the year while the low is $6.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 506595.3 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -37.41%, as 317,078 shares were shorted. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 573.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CIO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 50,804 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,688,212 shares of CIO, with a total valuation of $41,125,773. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CIO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $36,729,629 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its City Office REIT Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,411,487 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of City Office REIT Inc. which are valued at $31,895,051. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of City Office REIT Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.