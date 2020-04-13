Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

The shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $36 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Southwest Airlines Co., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $45. BofA/Merrill was of a view that LUV is Buy in its latest report on March 23, 2020. Evercore ISI thinks that LUV is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 02, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 55.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $44.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.18.

The shares of the company added by 6.33% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $35.13 while ending the day at $36.47. During the trading session, a total of 10.16 million shares were traded which represents a -31.65% decline from the average session volume which is 7.72 million shares. LUV had ended its last session trading at $34.30. Southwest Airlines Co. currently has a market cap of $19.46 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.65, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.63, with a beta of 1.66. Southwest Airlines Co. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 LUV 52-week low price stands at $29.15 while its 52-week high price is $58.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.98 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Southwest Airlines Co. generated 2.55 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.57%. Southwest Airlines Co. has the potential to record 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. SunTrust also rated EPR as Upgrade on January 16, 2020, with its price target of $77 suggesting that EPR could surge by 53.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.59% to reach $55.21/share. It started the day trading at $27.675 and traded between $23.858 and $25.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EPR’s 50-day SMA is 46.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 67.61. The stock has a high of $80.75 for the year while the low is $12.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -41.38%, as 3.54M LUV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.80% of EPR Properties shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.06, while the P/B ratio is 0.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EPR shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 202,069 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,994,327 shares of EPR, with a total valuation of $290,502,600. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more EPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $184,878,090 worth of shares.

Similarly, Principal Global Investors LLC increased its EPR Properties shares by 2.16% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,306,579 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 112,329 shares of EPR Properties which are valued at $128,525,343. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its EPR Properties shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 301,703 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,948,293 shares and is now valued at $71,407,656. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of EPR Properties stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.