Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV), Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

The shares of ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ShockWave Medical Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on February 21, 2020, to Buy the SWAV stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $49. Piper Jaffray was of a view that SWAV is Overweight in its latest report on October 21, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that SWAV is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 64.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $43.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.97.

The shares of the company added by 6.24% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $35.27 while ending the day at $36.93. During the trading session, a total of 606601.0 shares were traded which represents a -19.45% decline from the average session volume which is 507840.0 shares. SWAV had ended its last session trading at $34.76. ShockWave Medical Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.50 SWAV 52-week low price stands at $22.01 while its 52-week high price is $68.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ShockWave Medical Inc. generated 139.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -179.59%. ShockWave Medical Inc. has the potential to record -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Leerink Partners published a research note on October 05, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Piper Jaffray also rated EVH as Initiated on June 04, 2018, with its price target of $30 suggesting that EVH could surge by 57.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.53/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.30% to reach $14.78/share. It started the day trading at $6.30 and traded between $5.69 and $6.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EVH’s 50-day SMA is 7.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.97. The stock has a high of $14.79 for the year while the low is $3.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.32%, as 10.40M SWAV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.29% of Evolent Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 29.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EVH shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 130,252 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,793,048 shares of EVH, with a total valuation of $36,886,251.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Evolent Health Inc. shares by 1.43% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,216,965 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -75,775 shares of Evolent Health Inc. which are valued at $28,328,120. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Evolent Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 44,450 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,757,636 shares and is now valued at $20,403,963. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Evolent Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.