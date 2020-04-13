Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU), Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

The shares of Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $68 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Prudential Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on November 25, 2019, to Sell the PRU stock while also putting a $86 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on November 06, 2019. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on November 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 92. Atlantic Equities was of a view that PRU is Neutral in its latest report on August 08, 2019. Citigroup thinks that PRU is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 94.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $79.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.73.

The shares of the company added by 6.69% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $56.70 while ending the day at $58.70. During the trading session, a total of 3.72 million shares were traded which represents a -2.39% decline from the average session volume which is 3.63 million shares. PRU had ended its last session trading at $55.02. Prudential Financial Inc. currently has a market cap of $23.52 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.80, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.64, with a beta of 1.75. PRU 52-week low price stands at $38.62 while its 52-week high price is $106.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -28.76%. Prudential Financial Inc. has the potential to record 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Credit Suisse also rated RTLR as Upgrade on March 12, 2020, with its price target of $12 suggesting that RTLR could surge by 61.02% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.02/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.43% to reach $11.80/share. It started the day trading at $5.2093 and traded between $4.0861 and $4.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RTLR’s 50-day SMA is 9.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.25. The stock has a high of $20.24 for the year while the low is $2.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 64.98%, as 1.63M PRU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.33% of Rattler Midstream LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.86, while the P/B ratio is 0.94. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 584.13K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Zimmer Partners LP bought more RTLR shares, increasing its portfolio by 138.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Zimmer Partners LP purchasing 2,785,278 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,794,832 shares of RTLR, with a total valuation of $16,686,015.

Similarly, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Rattler Midstream LP shares by 0.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,908,080 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 25,230 shares of Rattler Midstream LP which are valued at $13,600,118. In the same vein, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC increased its Rattler Midstream LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,758,834 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,975,676 shares and is now valued at $10,355,352. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Rattler Midstream LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.