Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN), Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

The shares of OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $25 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OptiNose Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.98.

The shares of the company added by 7.73% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.82 while ending the day at $4.04. During the trading session, a total of 567726.0 shares were traded which represents a -115.73% decline from the average session volume which is 263170.0 shares. OPTN had ended its last session trading at $3.75. OptiNose Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.21, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.60 OPTN 52-week low price stands at $3.28 while its 52-week high price is $11.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The OptiNose Inc. generated 147.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.69%. OptiNose Inc. has the potential to record -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $43. Needham also rated COLL as Reiterated on October 30, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that COLL could surge by 42.51% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.30/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.46% to reach $33.57/share. It started the day trading at $19.76 and traded between $18.30 and $19.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COLL’s 50-day SMA is 19.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.18. The stock has a high of $25.59 for the year while the low is $10.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.76%, as 4.65M OPTN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.64% of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 722.38K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.77% over the past 90 days while it gained 67.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Janus Capital Management LLC bought more COLL shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Janus Capital Management LLC purchasing 210,843 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,502,349 shares of COLL, with a total valuation of $73,523,359.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. shares by 1.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,348,865 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 25,703 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. which are valued at $38,356,965. In the same vein, Franklin Advisers, Inc. increased its Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 92,819 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,750,452 shares and is now valued at $28,584,881. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.