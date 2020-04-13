Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

The shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $13 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of KeyCorp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2020, to Neutral the KEY stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wedbush in its report released on December 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. Robert W. Baird was of a view that KEY is Neutral in its latest report on November 06, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that KEY is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 61.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.99.

The shares of the company added by 6.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.71 while ending the day at $12.01. During the trading session, a total of 20.23 million shares were traded which represents a -51.4% decline from the average session volume which is 13.36 million shares. KEY had ended its last session trading at $11.33. KeyCorp currently has a market cap of $12.18 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.46, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.34, with a beta of 1.63. KEY 52-week low price stands at $7.45 while its 52-week high price is $20.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.67%. KeyCorp has the potential to record 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. JP Morgan also rated CPLG as Downgrade on July 09, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that CPLG could surge by 74.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.42/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.70% to reach $15.00/share. It started the day trading at $4.19 and traded between $3.50 and $3.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPLG’s 50-day SMA is 6.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.44. The stock has a high of $13.85 for the year while the low is $2.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -42.92%, as 1.16M KEY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.67% of CorePoint Lodging Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 326.37K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CPLG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -50,464 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,721,692 shares of CPLG, with a total valuation of $22,429,033. Donald Smith & Co., Inc. meanwhile sold more CPLG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,219,642 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its CorePoint Lodging Inc. shares by 4.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,821,249 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -143,558 shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. which are valued at $11,059,296. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its CorePoint Lodging Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 21,760 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,514,322 shares and is now valued at $5,936,142. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of CorePoint Lodging Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.