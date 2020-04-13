Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL), KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

The shares of Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $32 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Foot Locker Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2020, to Hold the FL stock while also putting a $36 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on January 28, 2020. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $42. The stock was given Neutral rating by Susquehanna in its report released on January 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 41. Standpoint Research was of a view that FL is Buy in its latest report on December 23, 2019. Raymond James thinks that FL is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 65.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.68.

The shares of the company added by 8.04% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $23.8608 while ending the day at $25.00. During the trading session, a total of 3.36 million shares were traded which represents a 3.03% incline from the average session volume which is 3.46 million shares. FL had ended its last session trading at $23.14. Foot Locker Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.84 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.53, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.76, with a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 FL 52-week low price stands at $17.46 while its 52-week high price is $63.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.63 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Foot Locker Inc. generated 907.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.13%. Foot Locker Inc. has the potential to record 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $34. BofA/Merrill also rated KBR as Resumed on August 22, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that KBR could surge by 27.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.02/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.71% to reach $30.60/share. It started the day trading at $22.71 and traded between $21.52 and $22.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KBR’s 50-day SMA is 23.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.23. The stock has a high of $31.92 for the year while the low is $12.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.87%, as 4.33M FL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.74% of KBR Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.67, while the P/B ratio is 1.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more KBR shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 203,007 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,301,995 shares of KBR, with a total valuation of $316,445,257. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more KBR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $274,129,448 worth of shares.

Similarly, Massachusetts Financial Services … decreased its KBR Inc. shares by 6.23% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,251,994 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -481,845 shares of KBR Inc. which are valued at $149,971,236. In the same vein, Frontier Capital Management Co. L… decreased its KBR Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,301,345 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,633,889 shares and is now valued at $137,188,825. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of KBR Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.