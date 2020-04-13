Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR), Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL)

The shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $80 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2020, to Underperform the CFR stock while also putting a $84 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2019. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $100. The stock was given Underperform rating by Wedbush in its report released on November 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 82. Maxim Group was of a view that CFR is Buy in its latest report on July 29, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that CFR is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 87.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $65.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.70.

The shares of the company added by 7.34% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $67.08 while ending the day at $70.93. During the trading session, a total of 821308.0 shares were traded which represents a -28.88% decline from the average session volume which is 637290.0 shares. CFR had ended its last session trading at $66.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.45 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.42, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.04, with a beta of 1.52. CFR 52-week low price stands at $47.69 while its 52-week high price is $104.53.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.60 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.87%. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. has the potential to record 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on August 10, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. H.C. Wainwright also rated GPL as Initiated on October 22, 2014, with its price target of $1.40 suggesting that GPL could surge by 82.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.31/share, analysts expect it to surge by 20.91% to reach $2.13/share. It started the day trading at $0.39 and traded between $0.34 and $0.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPL’s 50-day SMA is 0.4503 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6042. The stock has a high of $1.00 for the year while the low is $0.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.52%, as 2.43M CFR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.95% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.89% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Great Panther Mining Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.