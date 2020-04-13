Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Americas Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS), Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.72.

The shares of the company added by 7.88% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.69 while ending the day at $1.78. During the trading session, a total of 1.36 million shares were traded which represents a -55.75% decline from the average session volume which is 871090.0 shares. USAS had ended its last session trading at $1.65. USAS 52-week low price stands at $1.00 while its 52-week high price is $3.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Americas Silver Corporation generated 20.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -500.0%. Americas Silver Corporation has the potential to record 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) is now rated as Buy. Wells Fargo also rated NLY as Initiated on December 19, 2019, with its price target of $9 suggesting that NLY could surge by 37.23% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.57% to reach $9.67/share. It started the day trading at $6.74 and traded between $5.83 and $6.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NLY’s 50-day SMA is 7.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.83. The stock has a high of $10.50 for the year while the low is $3.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 26.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -25.93%, as 19.93M USAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.89% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 21.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 33.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more NLY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,303,238 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 135,762,216 shares of NLY, with a total valuation of $688,314,435. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more NLY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $678,991,957 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares by 1.97% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 47,730,515 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 920,948 shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc. which are valued at $241,993,711. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,540,435 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 23,146,051 shares and is now valued at $117,350,479. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.