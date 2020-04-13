Is There A Value in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) And Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

The shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on January 23, 2020. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Simply Good Foods Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $32. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on November 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Wells Fargo was of a view that SMPL is Outperform in its latest report on September 09, 2019. Bernstein thinks that SMPL is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $27.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.97.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.30% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $15.655 while ending the day at $15.79. During the trading session, a total of 1.74 million shares were traded which represents a -7.01% decline from the average session volume which is 1.63 million shares. SMPL had ended its last session trading at $16.50. The Simply Good Foods Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 SMPL 52-week low price stands at $14.08 while its 52-week high price is $31.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Simply Good Foods Company generated 46.12 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.81%. The Simply Good Foods Company has the potential to record 0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on January 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) is now rated as Overweight. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated SSYS as Downgrade on November 01, 2017, with its price target of $30 suggesting that SSYS could surge by 10.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.58/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.48% to reach $18.50/share. It started the day trading at $16.60 and traded between $15.65 and $16.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SSYS’s 50-day SMA is 16.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.02. The stock has a high of $30.60 for the year while the low is $12.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.60%, as 7.99M SMPL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.59% of Stratasys Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 809.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ARK Investment Management LLC bought more SSYS shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ARK Investment Management LLC purchasing 659,865 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,463,934 shares of SSYS, with a total valuation of $134,999,747. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile bought more SSYS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $118,599,415 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nikko Asset Management Americas, … increased its Stratasys Ltd. shares by 0.01% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,458,115 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 578 shares of Stratasys Ltd. which are valued at $87,056,934. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Stratasys Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 21,575 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,454,654 shares and is now valued at $39,151,731. Following these latest developments, around 6.64% of Stratasys Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.