Is There A Value in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) And Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

The shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $9 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on June 21, 2019, to Buy the SEAS stock while also putting a $39 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on March 28, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $34. Wells Fargo was of a view that SEAS is Outperform in its latest report on January 17, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Mkts thinks that SEAS is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 76.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.76.

The shares of the company added by 9.54% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.39 while ending the day at $11.94. During the trading session, a total of 3.15 million shares were traded which represents a -63.03% decline from the average session volume which is 1.93 million shares. SEAS had ended its last session trading at $10.90. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. currently has a market cap of $1000.0 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.55, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.46, with a beta of 2.04. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 7.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 SEAS 52-week low price stands at $6.75 while its 52-week high price is $36.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. generated 39.95 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 540.0%. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. has the potential to record 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is now rated as Outperform. Wells Fargo also rated SUI as Downgrade on March 26, 2019, with its price target of $118 suggesting that SUI could surge by 21.1% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $124.23/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.24% to reach $168.86/share. It started the day trading at $138.33 and traded between $125.53 and $133.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SUI’s 50-day SMA is 145.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 147.88. The stock has a high of $173.98 for the year while the low is $95.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.31%, as 1.12M SEAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.22% of Sun Communities Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 73.93, while the P/B ratio is 3.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 661.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SUI shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 578,028 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,332,144 shares of SUI, with a total valuation of $1,664,518,178. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SUI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $695,897,295 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Sun Communities Inc. shares by 6.65% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,206,652 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -299,641 shares of Sun Communities Inc. which are valued at $525,200,502. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Sun Communities Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,274,104 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,635,823 shares and is now valued at $453,932,502. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Sun Communities Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.