Is There A Value in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) And Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

The shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on May 22, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $4 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2017. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $3. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on August 21, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $0.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -97.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.77.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.96% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.122 while ending the day at $0.14. During the trading session, a total of 91.45 million shares were traded which represents a -2468.86% decline from the average session volume which is 3.56 million shares. SHIP had ended its last session trading at $0.18. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 SHIP 52-week low price stands at $0.13 while its 52-week high price is $5.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. generated 15.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2791.67%. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has the potential to record 0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.51/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.96% to reach $2.64/share. It started the day trading at $1.64 and traded between $1.58 and $1.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LYG’s 50-day SMA is 2.2140 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.6893. The stock has a high of $3.58 for the year while the low is $1.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2325931.96 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -65.02%, as 813,611 SHIP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.02% of Lloyds Banking Group plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.41, while the P/B ratio is 0.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 13.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Cambiar Investors LLC sold more LYG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Cambiar Investors LLC selling -2,290,084 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 33,071,706 shares of LYG, with a total valuation of $49,938,276. Macquarie Investment Management B… meanwhile sold more LYG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,050,091 worth of shares.

Similarly, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… decreased its Lloyds Banking Group plc shares by 5.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 21,540,572 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,191,558 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc which are valued at $32,526,264. Following these latest developments, around 81.30% of Lloyds Banking Group plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.