Is There A Value in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) And Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

The shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on February 03, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $15 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Myovant Sciences Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from SVB Leerink Markets when it published its report on August 19, 2019. Evercore ISI was of a view that MYOV is Outperform in its latest report on April 12, 2019. Barclays thinks that MYOV is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $23.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 131.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.79.

The shares of the company added by 9.71% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.68 while ending the day at $9.60. During the trading session, a total of 910456.0 shares were traded which represents a -7.67% decline from the average session volume which is 845590.0 shares. MYOV had ended its last session trading at $8.75. MYOV 52-week low price stands at $4.14 while its 52-week high price is $24.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.96 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Myovant Sciences Ltd. generated 83.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.79 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.46%. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has the potential to record -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.62/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.40% to reach $25.83/share. It started the day trading at $18.43 and traded between $17.04 and $17.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SUN’s 50-day SMA is 23.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.62. The stock has a high of $34.09 for the year while the low is $10.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 63.20%, as 1.21M MYOV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.37% of Sunoco LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.35, while the P/B ratio is 1.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 731.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. sold more SUN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. selling -746,418 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,563,058 shares of SUN, with a total valuation of $227,766,227. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP meanwhile sold more SUN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $56,400,389 worth of shares.

Similarly, Duff & Phelps Investment Manageme… decreased its Sunoco LP shares by 6.98% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 666,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -50,000 shares of Sunoco LP which are valued at $10,416,240. In the same vein, BlackRock Advisors LLC decreased its Sunoco LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 47,682 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 592,153 shares and is now valued at $9,261,273. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Sunoco LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.