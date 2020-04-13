Is There A Value in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) And Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

The shares of Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Barrington Research in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $25 price target. Barrington Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Harsco Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Lake Street advised investors in its research note published on February 23, 2018, to Buy the HSC stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on September 15, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Lake Street in its report released on September 13, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. KeyBanc Capital Mkts was of a view that HSC is Overweight in its latest report on August 17, 2015. Jefferies thinks that HSC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 01, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $15.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 98.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.06.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.63% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.03 while ending the day at $8.31. During the trading session, a total of 1.14 million shares were traded which represents a 11.28% incline from the average session volume which is 1.28 million shares. HSC had ended its last session trading at $8.90. Harsco Corporation currently has a market cap of $680.26 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.58, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.13, with a beta of 2.46. Harsco Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 HSC 52-week low price stands at $4.19 while its 52-week high price is $27.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Harsco Corporation generated 59.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -141.67%. Harsco Corporation has the potential to record 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Daiwa Securities published a research note on July 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.81/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.17% to reach $25.62/share. It started the day trading at $13.895 and traded between $13.195 and $13.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MLCO’s 50-day SMA is 16.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.58. The stock has a high of $26.97 for the year while the low is $10.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -46.06%, as 1.43M HSC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.57% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.53, while the P/B ratio is 2.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more MLCO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -1,089,938 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,427,030 shares of MLCO, with a total valuation of $464,095,172. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more MLCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $177,063,965 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors … decreased its Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares by 0.90% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,389,124 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -94,228 shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited which are valued at $128,825,138. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 568,804 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,280,432 shares and is now valued at $90,277,357. Following these latest developments, around 33.50% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.