Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB), American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)?

The shares of W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Buckingham Research in its latest research note that was published on January 22, 2020. Buckingham Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of W. R. Berkley Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on June 27, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on February 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 88. Credit Suisse was of a view that WRB is Neutral in its latest report on August 07, 2018. Goldman thinks that WRB is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 18, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 74.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.05.

The shares of the company added by 5.61% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $56.07 while ending the day at $58.32. During the trading session, a total of 686820.0 shares were traded which represents a 40.28% incline from the average session volume which is 1.15 million shares. WRB had ended its last session trading at $55.22. W. R. Berkley Corporation currently has a market cap of $10.96 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.52, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.73, with a beta of 0.90. WRB 52-week low price stands at $43.05 while its 52-week high price is $79.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.72 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.84 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.56%. W. R. Berkley Corporation has the potential to record 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) is now rated as Underweight. Stifel also rated AAL as Downgrade on April 01, 2020, with its price target of $13 suggesting that AAL could surge by 28.02% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.33/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.41% to reach $17.38/share. It started the day trading at $13.40 and traded between $11.82 and $12.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AAL’s 50-day SMA is 19.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.40. The stock has a high of $35.24 for the year while the low is $9.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 66.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.75%, as 55.24M WRB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.76% of American Airlines Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 36.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more AAL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -11,400 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 68,459,946 shares of AAL, with a total valuation of $834,526,742. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… meanwhile sold more AAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $518,075,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its American Airlines Group Inc. shares by 0.94% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 42,067,628 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -397,453 shares of American Airlines Group Inc. which are valued at $512,804,385. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its American Airlines Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 59,563 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 18,277,988 shares and is now valued at $222,808,674. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of American Airlines Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.