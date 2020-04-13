Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP), Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED)?

The shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Summit Midstream Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on June 19, 2019, to Neutral the SMLP stock while also putting a $6.50 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on April 29, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Underperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on March 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. Robert W. Baird was of a view that SMLP is Neutral in its latest report on March 07, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that SMLP is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 20, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.53.

The shares of the company added by 14.09% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.7029 while ending the day at $0.77. During the trading session, a total of 1.58 million shares were traded which represents a -189.68% decline from the average session volume which is 545000.0 shares. SMLP had ended its last session trading at $0.68. Summit Midstream Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 SMLP 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $9.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Summit Midstream Partners LP generated 32.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 94.12%. Summit Midstream Partners LP has the potential to record -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $46. SunTrust also rated GMED as Initiated on January 08, 2020, with its price target of $67 suggesting that GMED could surge by 19.97% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $44.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.61% to reach $60.38/share. It started the day trading at $48.44 and traded between $44.36 and $48.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GMED’s 50-day SMA is 46.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.06. The stock has a high of $60.15 for the year while the low is $33.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 31.37%, as 3.79M SMLP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.78% of Globus Medical Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.77, while the P/B ratio is 3.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 917.28K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GMED shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 186,908 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,682,554 shares of GMED, with a total valuation of $369,269,022. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GMED shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $302,892,153 worth of shares.

Similarly, Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its Globus Medical Inc. shares by 4.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,885,555 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -305,164 shares of Globus Medical Inc. which are valued at $292,842,654. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Globus Medical Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 146,908 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,820,232 shares and is now valued at $162,474,467. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Globus Medical Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.