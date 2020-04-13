Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA), Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)?

The shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $22 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seabridge Gold Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Singular Research advised investors in its research note published on August 19, 2014, to Buy the SA stock while also putting a $14 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $25.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 106.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.36.

The shares of the company added by 14.59% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.72 while ending the day at $10.84. During the trading session, a total of 1.13 million shares were traded which represents a -80.8% decline from the average session volume which is 624910.0 shares. SA had ended its last session trading at $9.46. Seabridge Gold Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 SA 52-week low price stands at $5.25 while its 52-week high price is $16.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Seabridge Gold Inc. generated 6.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.0%. Seabridge Gold Inc. has the potential to record -0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Stifel also rated ALLO as Initiated on March 05, 2020, with its price target of $27 suggesting that ALLO could surge by 38.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.85/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.82% to reach $37.13/share. It started the day trading at $22.86 and traded between $21.18 and $22.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALLO’s 50-day SMA is 22.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.42. The stock has a high of $33.80 for the year while the low is $17.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.28%, as 13.20M SA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.43% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 676.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 16.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more ALLO shares, increasing its portfolio by 24.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 1,268,228 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,542,678 shares of ALLO, with a total valuation of $127,189,660. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more ALLO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $90,666,896 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares by 1.33% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,888,021 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -52,538 shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $75,583,128. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,356 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,867,310 shares and is now valued at $75,180,506. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.