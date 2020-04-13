Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES), Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)?

The shares of RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RPC Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Outperform the RES stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Sector Underperform rating from Scotiabank Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. Citigroup was of a view that RES is Sell in its latest report on November 20, 2019. Citigroup thinks that RES is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.90.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 8 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $2.39. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.11.

The shares of the company added by 12.61% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.45 while ending the day at $2.68. During the trading session, a total of 2.61 million shares were traded which represents a -20.81% decline from the average session volume which is 2.16 million shares. RES had ended its last session trading at $2.38. RPC Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.30 RES 52-week low price stands at $1.72 while its 52-week high price is $13.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The RPC Inc. generated 50.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. RPC Inc. has the potential to record -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) is now rated as Underweight. SunTrust also rated HLIO as Initiated on December 17, 2019, with its price target of $48 suggesting that HLIO could surge by 20.15% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.94% to reach $39.80/share. It started the day trading at $33.70 and traded between $30.31 and $31.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HLIO’s 50-day SMA is 40.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.70. The stock has a high of $53.60 for the year while the low is $31.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 940015.28 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.36%, as 861,430 RES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.23% of Helios Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.88, while the P/B ratio is 1.76. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 105.21K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Brown Capital Management LLC sold more HLIO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Brown Capital Management LLC selling -32,450 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,742,832 shares of HLIO, with a total valuation of $217,768,189. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more HLIO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $128,374,861 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Helios Technologies Inc. shares by 0.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,601,340 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,359 shares of Helios Technologies Inc. which are valued at $98,642,813. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Helios Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 104,101 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,428,033 shares and is now valued at $92,071,011. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Helios Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.