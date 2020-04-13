Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS), Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK)?

The shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $42 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kohl’s Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on January 10, 2020, to Market Perform the KSS stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $50. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on January 08, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 53. Jefferies was of a view that KSS is Hold in its latest report on January 07, 2020. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that KSS is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 48.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.95.

The shares of the company added by 13.64% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $18.81 while ending the day at $19.91. During the trading session, a total of 16.58 million shares were traded which represents a -170.93% decline from the average session volume which is 6.12 million shares. KSS had ended its last session trading at $17.52. Kohl’s Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 KSS 52-week low price stands at $10.89 while its 52-week high price is $75.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.99 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Kohl’s Corporation generated 723.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 69.35%. Kohl’s Corporation has the potential to record 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $43. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.14/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.48% to reach $56.50/share. It started the day trading at $33.605 and traded between $30.385 and $31.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALK’s 50-day SMA is 46.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 60.78. The stock has a high of $72.22 for the year while the low is $20.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -29.85%, as 3.99M KSS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.66% of Alaska Air Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.11, while the P/B ratio is 0.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 28.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ALK shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 187,366 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,383,017 shares of ALK, with a total valuation of $381,014,494. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more ALK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $252,156,085 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Alaska Air Group Inc. shares by 1.62% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,176,110 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 98,584 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc. which are valued at $175,833,852. In the same vein, PRIMECAP Management Co. increased its Alaska Air Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 25,150 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,038,017 shares and is now valued at $171,902,344. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Alaska Air Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.