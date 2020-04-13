Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW), Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)?

The shares of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $32.50 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of International Seaways Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on October 11, 2019, to Buy the INSW stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on November 09, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $21.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on October 01, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. JP Morgan was of a view that INSW is Overweight in its latest report on June 13, 2017. Seaport Global Securities thinks that INSW is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 17, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.15.

The shares of the company added by 16.17% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $18.61 while ending the day at $23.06. During the trading session, a total of 1.05 million shares were traded which represents a -105.03% decline from the average session volume which is 511060.0 shares. INSW had ended its last session trading at $19.85. International Seaways Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 INSW 52-week low price stands at $14.89 while its 52-week high price is $31.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The International Seaways Inc. generated 89.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 71.97%. International Seaways Inc. has the potential to record 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on August 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.98/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.18% to reach $3.92/share. It started the day trading at $1.08 and traded between $0.99 and $1.07 throughout the trading session.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ACOR shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 85,892 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,295,405 shares of ACOR, with a total valuation of $6,806,613. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more ACOR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,947,943 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares by 15.61% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,006,637 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -925,780 shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $4,671,192. In the same vein, Point72 Asset Management LP decreased its Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,681,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,690,000 shares and is now valued at $4,375,770. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.