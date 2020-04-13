Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE), BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU)?

The shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CyrusOne Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 21, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $80. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on January 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 67. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that CONE is Overweight in its latest report on December 17, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that CONE is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 77.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.51.

The shares of the company added by 5.52% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $64.07 while ending the day at $67.34. During the trading session, a total of 1.94 million shares were traded which represents a -22.52% decline from the average session volume which is 1.58 million shares. CONE had ended its last session trading at $63.82. CONE 52-week low price stands at $43.72 while its 52-week high price is $79.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.99 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.91 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.17%. CyrusOne Inc. has the potential to record 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) is now rated as Outperform. JP Morgan also rated BKU as Upgrade on October 24, 2019, with its price target of $37 suggesting that BKU could surge by 21.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.41/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.10% to reach $27.35/share. It started the day trading at $21.605 and traded between $19.74 and $21.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BKU’s 50-day SMA is 26.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.00. The stock has a high of $37.60 for the year while the low is $14.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -48.30%, as 1.29M CONE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.72% of BankUnited Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.80, while the P/B ratio is 0.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 962.58K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more BKU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -150,125 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,778,604 shares of BKU, with a total valuation of $164,159,895. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more BKU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $137,552,749 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its BankUnited Inc. shares by 9.92% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,536,940 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 409,449 shares of BankUnited Inc. which are valued at $84,840,778. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP increased its BankUnited Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 224,406 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,347,608 shares and is now valued at $81,300,270. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of BankUnited Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.