Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR), Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR)?

The shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on July 10, 2019, to Buy the BHR stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 109.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.10.

The shares of the company added by 32.04% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.96 while ending the day at $2.39. During the trading session, a total of 3.56 million shares were traded which represents a -826.94% decline from the average session volume which is 383530.0 shares. BHR had ended its last session trading at $1.81. BHR 52-week low price stands at $1.14 while its 52-week high price is $13.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -62.96%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. has the potential to record 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $36. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated PHR as Initiated on January 09, 2020, with its price target of $32 suggesting that PHR could surge by 40.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.96/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.97% to reach $33.29/share. It started the day trading at $20.37 and traded between $18.00 and $19.75 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $34.85 for the year while the low is $16.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.51%, as 1.28M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.37% of Phreesia Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 450.82K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more PHR shares, increasing its portfolio by 122.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,116,819 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,024,983 shares of PHR, with a total valuation of $42,585,392. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more PHR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,354,062 worth of shares.

Similarly, TimesSquare Capital Management LL… decreased its Phreesia Inc. shares by 10.41% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,087,900 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -126,400 shares of Phreesia Inc. which are valued at $22,878,537. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Phreesia Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 264,642 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 999,209 shares and is now valued at $21,013,365. Following these latest developments, around 6.90% of Phreesia Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.