Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (NYSE:BRG), Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)?

The shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (NYSE:BRG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $7 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on March 17, 2020, to Neutral the BRG stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on February 22, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $11.50. Compass Point was of a view that BRG is Neutral in its latest report on August 07, 2017. FBR & Co. thinks that BRG is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 11, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.33.

The shares of the company added by 11.79% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.71 while ending the day at $6.45. During the trading session, a total of 775468.0 shares were traded which represents a -179.12% decline from the average session volume which is 277830.0 shares. BRG had ended its last session trading at $5.77. BRG 52-week low price stands at $3.79 while its 52-week high price is $12.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.76%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. has the potential to record 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on December 20, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.02% to reach $3.33/share. It started the day trading at $1.43 and traded between $1.05 and $1.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MBRX’s 50-day SMA is 0.6918 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9799. The stock has a high of $3.15 for the year while the low is $0.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 202.25%, as 1.62M BRG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.15% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 98.45%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.95% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sabby Capital LLC bought more MBRX shares, increasing its portfolio by 64.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sabby Capital LLC purchasing 1,468,188 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,750,000 shares of MBRX, with a total valuation of $2,287,500. Empery Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more MBRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,287,500 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares by 0.01% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,602,114 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -246 shares of Moleculin Biotech Inc. which are valued at $1,587,290. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 72,100 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,007,364 shares and is now valued at $614,492. Following these latest developments, around 12.99% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.