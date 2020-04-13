Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM), Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)?

The shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $105 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zoom Video Communications Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on April 01, 2020, to Neutral the ZM stock while also putting a $150 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $140. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on March 05, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 90. Rosenblatt was of a view that ZM is Buy in its latest report on March 05, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that ZM is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 05, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 110.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 107.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.00.

The shares of the company added by 5.69% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $114.00 while ending the day at $124.51. During the trading session, a total of 15.46 million shares were traded which represents a -53.25% decline from the average session volume which is 10.09 million shares. ZM had ended its last session trading at $117.81. Zoom Video Communications Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.30 ZM 52-week low price stands at $59.94 while its 52-week high price is $164.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Zoom Video Communications Inc. generated 283.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Zoom Video Communications Inc. has the potential to record 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on January 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $34. JP Morgan also rated FCPT as Initiated on December 18, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that FCPT could surge by 27.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.61% to reach $29.33/share. It started the day trading at $22.02 and traded between $19.38 and $21.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FCPT’s 50-day SMA is 25.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.25. The stock has a high of $32.50 for the year while the low is $12.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.79%, as 2.10M ZM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.63% of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.20, while the P/B ratio is 2.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 763.87K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 37.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more FCPT shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 443,853 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,365,151 shares of FCPT, with a total valuation of $212,641,975. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more FCPT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $148,729,139 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Four Corners Property Trust Inc. shares by 36.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,083,099 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,099,047 shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. which are valued at $76,394,782. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Four Corners Property Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 222,360 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,623,875 shares and is now valued at $49,092,701. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.