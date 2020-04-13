Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR), La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)?

The shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Venator Materials PLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on November 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3.75. Goldman was of a view that VNTR is Buy in its latest report on November 18, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that VNTR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $2.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.09.

The shares of the company added by 24.44% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.363 while ending the day at $1.68. During the trading session, a total of 1.35 million shares were traded which represents a -274.92% decline from the average session volume which is 361240.0 shares. VNTR had ended its last session trading at $1.35. Venator Materials PLC debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 VNTR 52-week low price stands at $1.20 while its 52-week high price is $7.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Venator Materials PLC generated 55.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 244.44%. Venator Materials PLC has the potential to record 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Sidoti published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $36. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.89/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.72% to reach $28.33/share. It started the day trading at $23.16 and traded between $21.3063 and $22.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LZB’s 50-day SMA is 25.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.91. The stock has a high of $37.48 for the year while the low is $15.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.77%, as 1.91M VNTR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.34% of La-Z-Boy Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.01, while the P/B ratio is 1.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 378.82K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more LZB shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 60,589 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,593,530 shares of LZB, with a total valuation of $135,497,042. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LZB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $99,221,113 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its La-Z-Boy Incorporated shares by 8.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,249,284 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 343,271 shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated which are valued at $87,322,786. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its La-Z-Boy Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 18,890 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,992,562 shares and is now valued at $61,497,149. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of La-Z-Boy Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.