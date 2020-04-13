Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX), Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)?

The shares of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on May 30, 2019. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on May 21, 2015. That day the Sidoti set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given Buy rating by Canaccord Genuity in its report released on April 25, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Northland Securities was of a view that RTIX is Market Perform in its latest report on June 29, 2012. The Benchmark Company thinks that RTIX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 29, 2011 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.75.

The shares of the company added by 15.93% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.9377 while ending the day at $2.11. During the trading session, a total of 740288.0 shares were traded which represents a -20.97% decline from the average session volume which is 611940.0 shares. RTIX had ended its last session trading at $1.82. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 RTIX 52-week low price stands at $1.46 while its 52-week high price is $5.67.

The RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. generated 10.95 million in revenue during the last quarter. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Maxim Group also rated WKHS as Reiterated on January 24, 2018, with its price target of $6 suggesting that WKHS could surge by 65.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.76/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.09% to reach $5.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.98 and traded between $1.775 and $1.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WKHS’s 50-day SMA is 2.5466 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.1175. The stock has a high of $5.37 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.10%, as 7.97M RTIX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.81% of Workhorse Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WKHS shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 76,884 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,529,117 shares of WKHS, with a total valuation of $4,577,702. Arosa Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more WKHS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,529,623 worth of shares.

Similarly, First Manhattan Co. decreased its Workhorse Group Inc. shares by 6.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,672,553 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -112,300 shares of Workhorse Group Inc. which are valued at $3,027,321. In the same vein, Invesco Capital Management LLC decreased its Workhorse Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 198,242 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,642,539 shares and is now valued at $2,972,996. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of Workhorse Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.