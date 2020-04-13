Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY), MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)?

The shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $8 price target. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Realogy Holdings Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Susquehanna advised investors in its research note published on November 11, 2019, to Negative the RLGY stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on July 08, 2019. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Stephens in its report released on June 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Compass Point was of a view that RLGY is Sell in its latest report on May 03, 2019. Compass Point thinks that RLGY is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.61.

The shares of the company added by 20.61% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.05 while ending the day at $3.57. During the trading session, a total of 7.24 million shares were traded which represents a -129.98% decline from the average session volume which is 3.15 million shares. RLGY had ended its last session trading at $2.96. Realogy Holdings Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 RLGY 52-week low price stands at $2.09 while its 52-week high price is $13.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 435.0%. Realogy Holdings Corp. has the potential to record 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on December 20, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.56/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.62% to reach $8.21/share. It started the day trading at $1.74 and traded between $1.55 and $1.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MEIP’s 50-day SMA is 1.8303 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.8887. The stock has a high of $3.41 for the year while the low is $0.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 337.73%, as 2.57M RLGY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.60% of MEI Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 649.78K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.18% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.64% over the last six months.

BVF Partners LP meanwhile bought more MEIP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,607,498 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its MEI Pharma Inc. shares by 165.15% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,415,167 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,750,000 shares of MEI Pharma Inc. which are valued at $7,108,419. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of MEI Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.