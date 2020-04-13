Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN), Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT)?

The shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Olin Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Underperform the OLN stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Tudor Pickering Markets when it published its report on November 04, 2019. The stock was given Hold rating by SunTrust in its report released on November 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. JP Morgan was of a view that OLN is Neutral in its latest report on October 17, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that OLN is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $15.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.26.

The shares of the company added by 12.27% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $13.75 while ending the day at $15.10. During the trading session, a total of 3.69 million shares were traded which represents a 0.9% incline from the average session volume which is 3.72 million shares. OLN had ended its last session trading at $13.45. Olin Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 OLN 52-week low price stands at $8.76 while its 52-week high price is $25.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Olin Corporation generated 220.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 450.0%. Olin Corporation has the potential to record -0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.45 and traded between $0.385 and $0.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LLIT’s 50-day SMA is 0.7993 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8580. The stock has a high of $3.38 for the year while the low is $0.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 672523.0 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -53.27%, as 314,270 OLN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.37% of Lianluo Smart Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.97% over the last six months.

Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more LLIT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $38,915 worth of shares.

Similarly, G1 Execution Services LLC decreased its Lianluo Smart Limited shares by 100.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 0 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12,167 shares of Lianluo Smart Limited which are valued at $0. In the same vein, Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its Lianluo Smart Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 16,668 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 0 shares and is now valued at $0. Following these latest developments, around 80.27% of Lianluo Smart Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.