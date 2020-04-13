Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL), Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT)?

The shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by CIBC in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. CIBC wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hecla Mining Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on May 10, 2019. B. Riley FBR was of a view that HL is Neutral in its latest report on March 01, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that HL is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 73.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.63.

The shares of the company added by 14.75% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.925 while ending the day at $2.10. During the trading session, a total of 12.13 million shares were traded which represents a -25.26% decline from the average session volume which is 9.68 million shares. HL had ended its last session trading at $1.83. Hecla Mining Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 HL 52-week low price stands at $1.21 while its 52-week high price is $3.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Hecla Mining Company generated 62.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. Hecla Mining Company has the potential to record 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on January 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) is now rated as Neutral. Barclays also rated FULT as Upgrade on October 03, 2018, with its price target of $19 suggesting that FULT could surge by 12.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.42/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.93% to reach $14.20/share. It started the day trading at $12.50 and traded between $11.69 and $12.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FULT’s 50-day SMA is 14.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.03. The stock has a high of $18.00 for the year while the low is $9.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.26%, as 6.55M HL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.02% of Fulton Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.23, while the P/B ratio is 0.87. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more FULT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 62,361 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,894,477 shares of FULT, with a total valuation of $205,607,541. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more FULT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $179,268,026 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Fulton Financial Corporation shares by 3.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,393,918 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -488,270 shares of Fulton Financial Corporation which are valued at $153,896,118. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Fulton Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 11,578 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,547,061 shares and is now valued at $75,225,731. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Fulton Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.