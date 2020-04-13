Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC), Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)?

The shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Janney in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. Janney wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Credit Acceptance Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Buckingham Research advised investors in its research note published on March 28, 2019, to Neutral the CACC stock while also putting a $440 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2019. JMP Securities was of a view that CACC is Mkt Underperform in its latest report on January 31, 2018. Raymond James thinks that CACC is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $243.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.32.

The shares of the company added by 16.60% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $278.515 while ending the day at $317.17. During the trading session, a total of 589114.0 shares were traded which represents a -151.72% decline from the average session volume which is 234040.0 shares. CACC had ended its last session trading at $272.02. Credit Acceptance Corporation currently has a market cap of $6.31 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.17, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.46, with a beta of 1.13. CACC 52-week low price stands at $199.00 while its 52-week high price is $509.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $9.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Credit Acceptance Corporation generated 517.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $8.89 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.36%. Credit Acceptance Corporation has the potential to record 20.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on November 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) is now rated as Buy. Barclays also rated ESI as Resumed on February 11, 2019, with its price target of $13 suggesting that ESI could surge by 19.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.29/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.29% to reach $11.29/share. It started the day trading at $9.16 and traded between $8.47 and $9.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ESI’s 50-day SMA is 9.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.41. The stock has a high of $12.74 for the year while the low is $5.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.30%, as 9.21M CACC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.89% of Element Solutions Inc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 29.13, while the P/B ratio is 1.02. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ESI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,034,941 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,634,476 shares of ESI, with a total valuation of $205,944,219. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more ESI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $144,655,237 worth of shares.

Similarly, Bares Capital Management, Inc. decreased its Element Solutions Inc shares by 11.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,088,703 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,415,548 shares of Element Solutions Inc which are valued at $92,701,557. In the same vein, Elliott Management Corp. decreased its Element Solutions Inc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 6,900 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,944,381 shares and is now valued at $91,495,025. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Element Solutions Inc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.