Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT), Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)?

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 93.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.71.

The shares of the company added by 8.12% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.75 while ending the day at $9.19. During the trading session, a total of 2.2 million shares were traded which represents a 11.82% incline from the average session volume which is 2.49 million shares. VRT had ended its last session trading at $8.50. Vertiv Holdings Co. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 23.10 VRT 52-week low price stands at $4.75 while its 52-week high price is $13.75.

The Vertiv Holdings Co. generated 707.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 175.0%. Vertiv Holdings Co. has the potential to record 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on January 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $39. Credit Suisse also rated BXMT as Downgrade on January 08, 2020, with its price target of $37.50 suggesting that BXMT could surge by 34.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.02/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.76% to reach $33.92/share. It started the day trading at $25.3059 and traded between $21.47 and $22.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BXMT’s 50-day SMA is 30.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.72. The stock has a high of $40.62 for the year while the low is $12.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -34.09%, as 4.99M VRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.65% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.45, while the P/B ratio is 0.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 30.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BXMT shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 333,117 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,386,229 shares of BXMT, with a total valuation of $249,251,584. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more BXMT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $194,846,178 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares by 3.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,830,511 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 94,155 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. which are valued at $52,704,115. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 10,504 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,370,374 shares and is now valued at $44,136,364. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.