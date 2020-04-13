Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE), Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)?

The shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Odeon in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $12 price target. Odeon wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Urban Edge Properties, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Outperform the UE stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Buy rating by Compass Point in its report released on August 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Evercore ISI was of a view that UE is In-line in its latest report on April 01, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that UE is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $18.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.61.

The shares of the company added by 6.18% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.14 while ending the day at $9.62. During the trading session, a total of 1.77 million shares were traded which represents a -30.2% decline from the average session volume which is 1.36 million shares. UE had ended its last session trading at $9.06. Urban Edge Properties currently has a market cap of $1.18 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.75, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.50, with a beta of 1.42. UE 52-week low price stands at $6.98 while its 52-week high price is $21.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Urban Edge Properties has the potential to record 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.90/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.17% to reach $1.98/share. It started the day trading at $7.805 and traded between $7.16 and $7.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EGO’s 50-day SMA is 7.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.74. The stock has a high of $11.29 for the year while the low is $3.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.74%, as 3.83M UE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.48% of Eldorado Gold Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.57, while the P/B ratio is 0.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.10%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.39% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Eldorado Gold Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.