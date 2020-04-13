Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)?

The shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by National Bank Financial in its latest research note that was published on January 28, 2020. National Bank Financial wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from TD Securities Markets when it published its report on May 03, 2019.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 76.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.86.

The shares of the company added by 8.01% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.87 while ending the day at $8.23. During the trading session, a total of 1.16 million shares were traded which represents a 7.64% incline from the average session volume which is 1.26 million shares. OR had ended its last session trading at $7.62. OR 52-week low price stands at $4.65 while its 52-week high price is $13.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd generated 81.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.0%. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has the potential to record 0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $49. Atlantic Equities also rated CTSH as Initiated on February 19, 2020, with its price target of $65 suggesting that CTSH could surge by 12.79% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $51.39/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.62% to reach $62.24/share. It started the day trading at $55.25 and traded between $51.92 and $54.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTSH’s 50-day SMA is 57.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 61.08. The stock has a high of $74.78 for the year while the low is $40.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -29.07%, as 8.66M OR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.23% of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.51, while the P/B ratio is 2.69. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CTSH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -92,651 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 41,867,612 shares of CTSH, with a total valuation of $1,945,587,930. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CTSH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,246,436,603 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares by 2.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 23,190,247 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 498,861 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation which are valued at $1,077,650,778. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,507,743 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 19,423,226 shares and is now valued at $902,597,312. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.