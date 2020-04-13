Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB), Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)?

The shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on April 09, 2020. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Old National Bancorp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. That day the Stephens set price target on the stock to $19. DA Davidson was of a view that ONB is Neutral in its latest report on June 08, 2018. Hilliard Lyons thinks that ONB is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $15.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.39.

The shares of the company added by 7.12% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $13.96 while ending the day at $14.59. During the trading session, a total of 1.6 million shares were traded which represents a -18.81% decline from the average session volume which is 1.35 million shares. ONB had ended its last session trading at $13.62. Old National Bancorp currently has a market cap of $2.56 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.58, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.32, with a beta of 1.06. ONB 52-week low price stands at $11.92 while its 52-week high price is $18.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.13%. Old National Bancorp has the potential to record 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on September 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Stifel also rated BKD as Reiterated on August 07, 2018, with its price target of $8 suggesting that BKD could surge by 48.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.18/share, analysts expect it to surge by 17.61% to reach $7.25/share. It started the day trading at $3.975 and traded between $3.33 and $3.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BKD’s 50-day SMA is 4.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.92. The stock has a high of $8.80 for the year while the low is $1.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -27.73%, as 9.99M ONB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.65% of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 50.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.05% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Glenview Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,633,572 shares of BKD, with a total valuation of $55,016,745. Deerfield Management Company LP meanwhile bought more BKD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $53,950,831 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares by 1.69% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,034,589 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -292,441 shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. which are valued at $53,147,918. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 8,227 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 14,895,528 shares and is now valued at $46,474,047. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.