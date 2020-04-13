Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT), Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV)?

The shares of Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Elevate Credit Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on July 16, 2019, to Buy the ELVT stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on February 22, 2019. William Blair was of a view that ELVT is Mkt Perform in its latest report on October 30, 2018. JMP Securities thinks that ELVT is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.98.

The shares of the company added by 7.79% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.565 while ending the day at $1.66. During the trading session, a total of 605732.0 shares were traded which represents a -65.01% decline from the average session volume which is 367090.0 shares. ELVT had ended its last session trading at $1.54. ELVT 52-week low price stands at $0.89 while its 52-week high price is $5.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Elevate Credit Inc. generated 91.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -57.89%. Elevate Credit Inc. has the potential to record 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on July 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.15. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.56% to reach $1.81/share. It started the day trading at $0.56 and traded between $0.51 and $0.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GSV’s 50-day SMA is 0.5992 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7893. The stock has a high of $1.21 for the year while the low is $0.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.00%, as 5.11M ELVT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.46% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.80% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 14.90% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.