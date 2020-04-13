Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY), MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA)?

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.14.

During the trading session, a total of 3.67 million shares were traded which represents a -141.52% decline from the average session volume which is 1.52 million shares. DHY had ended its last session trading at $1.82. DHY 52-week low price stands at $1.28 while its 52-week high price is $2.59.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) is now rated as Neutral. RBC Capital Mkts also rated MFA as Downgrade on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $1 suggesting that MFA could surge by 71.51% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.77/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.86% to reach $6.95/share. It started the day trading at $2.43 and traded between $1.68 and $1.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MFA’s 50-day SMA is 5.4826 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.9919. The stock has a high of $8.09 for the year while the low is $0.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 56.15%, as 10.93M DHY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.55% of MFA Financial Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.54, while the P/B ratio is 0.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 23.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 80.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MFA shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,247,153 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 43,125,378 shares of MFA, with a total valuation of $66,844,336. Thornburg Investment Management, … meanwhile sold more MFA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $50,757,427 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its MFA Financial Inc. shares by 1.13% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 29,969,247 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -341,813 shares of MFA Financial Inc. which are valued at $46,452,333. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its MFA Financial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 516,162 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 28,218,001 shares and is now valued at $43,737,902. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of MFA Financial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.