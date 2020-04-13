Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB), LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)?

The shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $131 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chubb Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Atlantic Equities advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2020, to Neutral the CB stock while also putting a $130 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $154. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on November 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 165. Evercore ISI was of a view that CB is In-line in its latest report on October 17, 2019. Raymond James thinks that CB is worth Strong Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 160.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.83.

The shares of the company added by 6.68% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $116.105 while ending the day at $122.27. During the trading session, a total of 2.71 million shares were traded which represents a -8.33% decline from the average session volume which is 2.5 million shares. CB had ended its last session trading at $114.61. Chubb Limited currently has a market cap of $56.93 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.80, with a beta of 0.85. CB 52-week low price stands at $87.35 while its 52-week high price is $167.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.4%. Chubb Limited has the potential to record 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. BTIG Research also rated LC as Resumed on October 14, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that LC could surge by 45.68% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.04/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.18% to reach $16.90/share. It started the day trading at $9.43 and traded between $8.14 and $9.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LC’s 50-day SMA is 10.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.70. The stock has a high of $18.85 for the year while the low is $6.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.41%, as 5.41M CB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.16% of LendingClub Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 835.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LC shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 172,094 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,808,325 shares of LC, with a total valuation of $61,295,351. Nikko Asset Management Americas, … meanwhile sold more LC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $45,941,560 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. decreased its LendingClub Corporation shares by 8.85% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,852,428 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -568,175 shares of LendingClub Corporation which are valued at $45,941,560. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its LendingClub Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 104,063 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,672,178 shares and is now valued at $36,676,597. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of LendingClub Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.