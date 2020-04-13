Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF), PPD Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)?

The shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Capital One Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Nomura advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Buy the COF stock while also putting a $105 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $108. The stock was given Outperform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on October 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 153. Deutsche Bank was of a view that COF is Hold in its latest report on July 08, 2019. Jefferies thinks that COF is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 115.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.61.

The shares of the company added by 5.98% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $59.22 while ending the day at $60.11. During the trading session, a total of 7.62 million shares were traded which represents a -87.65% decline from the average session volume which is 4.06 million shares. COF had ended its last session trading at $56.72. Capital One Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $28.58 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.46, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.68, with a beta of 1.66. COF 52-week low price stands at $38.00 while its 52-week high price is $107.59.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.47%. Capital One Financial Corporation has the potential to record 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PPD Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.81/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.48% to reach $29.92/share. It started the day trading at $23.84 and traded between $21.10 and $23.20 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $33.23 for the year while the low is $10.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 294.91%, as 6.22M COF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.46% of PPD Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 38.34%.

Similarly, Lyxor International Asset Managem… decreased its PPD Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 128 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of PPD Inc. which are valued at $2,280. In the same vein, James Alpha Management LLC decreased its PPD Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 961 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 961 shares and is now valued at $17,115. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of PPD Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.