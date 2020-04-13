Is It Crazy To Buy YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) And National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

The shares of YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on November 09, 2018. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of YRC Worldwide Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on August 22, 2018, to Buy the YRCW stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on August 03, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on October 19, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Stifel was of a view that YRCW is Buy in its latest report on January 26, 2017. Deutsche Bank thinks that YRCW is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 02, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.09.

The shares of the company added by 19.12% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.36 while ending the day at $1.62. During the trading session, a total of 2.7 million shares were traded which represents a -57.21% decline from the average session volume which is 1.72 million shares. YRCW had ended its last session trading at $1.36. YRCW 52-week low price stands at $1.29 while its 52-week high price is $8.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The YRC Worldwide Inc. generated 109.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -143.48%. YRC Worldwide Inc. has the potential to record -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) is now rated as Buy. Jefferies also rated NNN as Initiated on October 10, 2019, with its price target of $75 suggesting that NNN could surge by 31.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.30/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.54% to reach $51.83/share. It started the day trading at $37.39 and traded between $33.4285 and $35.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NNN’s 50-day SMA is 45.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.58. The stock has a high of $59.26 for the year while the low is $24.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.88%, as 3.79M YRCW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.14% of National Retail Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.62, while the P/B ratio is 1.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 29.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NNN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 430,572 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,647,178 shares of NNN, with a total valuation of $793,392,660. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more NNN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $648,078,952 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its National Retail Properties Inc. shares by 9.76% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,412,305 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,450,817 shares of National Retail Properties Inc. which are valued at $431,742,098. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its National Retail Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,099,498 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,594,489 shares and is now valued at $244,466,601. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of National Retail Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.