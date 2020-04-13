Is It Crazy To Buy Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) And Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

The shares of Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Triumph Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on August 23, 2019, to Underweight the TGI stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on February 11, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $35. Barclays was of a view that TGI is Equal Weight in its latest report on March 29, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that TGI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 09, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 41.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $15.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 150.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.50.

The shares of the company added by 5.88% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.45 while ending the day at $7.56. During the trading session, a total of 1.24 million shares were traded which represents a -49.74% decline from the average session volume which is 826970.0 shares. TGI had ended its last session trading at $7.14. TGI 52-week low price stands at $3.02 while its 52-week high price is $29.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.69 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Triumph Group Inc. generated 53.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -66.67%. Triumph Group Inc. has the potential to record 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) is now rated as Underperform. Goldman also rated SKT as Downgrade on May 09, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that SKT could surge by 18.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.44/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.02% to reach $8.80/share. It started the day trading at $8.48 and traded between $6.81 and $7.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SKT’s 50-day SMA is 10.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.23. The stock has a high of $20.33 for the year while the low is $4.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 44.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.87%, as 43.89M TGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 49.33% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.70, while the P/B ratio is 1.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 56.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SKT shares, increasing its portfolio by 15.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,028,552 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,013,704 shares of SKT, with a total valuation of $75,068,520. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SKT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $56,839,060 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares by 83.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,789,409 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -24,854,320 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. which are valued at $23,947,045. In the same vein, Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 224,270 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,262,655 shares and is now valued at $11,313,275. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.