Is It Crazy To Buy Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) And CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

The shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $13 price target. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Newtek Business Services Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2020. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that NEWT is Buy in its latest report on December 28, 2018. Raymond James thinks that NEWT is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 106.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.74.

The shares of the company added by 14.16% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $14.50 while ending the day at $15.64. During the trading session, a total of 986762.0 shares were traded which represents a -169.84% decline from the average session volume which is 365690.0 shares. NEWT had ended its last session trading at $13.70. Newtek Business Services Corp. currently has a market cap of $358.0 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.46, with a beta of 1.39. NEWT 52-week low price stands at $7.59 while its 52-week high price is $23.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.68 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Newtek Business Services Corp. generated 33.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.29%. Newtek Business Services Corp. has the potential to record 2.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.59/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.63% to reach $24.01/share. It started the day trading at $30.09 and traded between $29.14 and $29.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRH’s 50-day SMA is 31.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.54. The stock has a high of $40.88 for the year while the low is $17.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 581092.27 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -34.54%, as 380,383 NEWT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.07% of CRH plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.76, while the P/B ratio is 1.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Boston Partners Global Investors,… bought more CRH shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Boston Partners Global Investors,… purchasing 277,059 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,964,929 shares of CRH, with a total valuation of $267,458,694. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more CRH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $259,604,022 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its CRH plc shares by 5.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,595,388 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 127,885 shares of CRH plc which are valued at $69,660,214. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its CRH plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 98,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,127,900 shares and is now valued at $57,112,836. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of CRH plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.